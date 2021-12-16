Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar inaugurates ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ and Senior Citizens

New Delhi : Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar today vertually inaugurated ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior Citizens under the ‘ Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in District Bhadohi. The Camp was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO),a Miniratna-II PSU under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and District Administration, Bhadohi (U.P) at Vibhuti Narayan, Government Inter Collage, Gyanpur in Bhadohi District, Uttar Pradesh.

Total 2818 number of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens beneficiaries have been identified under ADIP Scheme and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) of Government of India during the assessment camps organized by ALIMCO at different location from 8th November to 13th November 2021.

While addressing the gathering virtually the Chief guest of the function Dr. Virendra Kumar said Divyangjan are the integral part of Human resource and under the guidance of Hon’ble prime minister Ministry is continuously working for welfare of Divyangjan to connect them with mainstream of the Society. Union Minister said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 has been implemented on 27.12.2016 under which 7 categories of disability has now increased to 21 categories, reservation in government employment has been increased from 3% to 4% and Reservation in government aided higher educational institutions has been made from 3% to 5%.

Union Minster informed that Cochlear implantation which was started in 2014 has covered 3838 hearing impaired children across the nation out of which 955 successful cochlear implant surgeries have been conducted in the state of Uttar Pradesh. So far Rs 202.09 crore has been utilized for training 1,91,859 Divyangjans.In Uttar Pradesh, 5073 Divyangjans have been trained at a cost of Rs 4 crore 53 lakh 08 thousand. So far, more than 65 lakh 23 thousand UDID cards have been issued. More than 6 lakh 62 thousand UDID cards have been made in Uttar Pradesh.