Four AAI Airports and three Joint Venture Airports have completed preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system

New Delhi : Four Airports of Airports Authority of India(AAI) namely Varanasi, Pune, Kolkata and Vijayawada and Three Joint Venture Airports namely Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (HIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), & Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) have completed preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system with registration only for the ‘Day of Travel’. Further, it will facilitate optimized utilization of resources of airports, airlines etc. Digi Yatra Central Eco-system is aligned to the global processes of IATA Travel Pass for interoperability for seamless international travel.

Digi Yatra Scheme is to be implemented across various airports in a phased manner. In first phase, it is planned to go live at selected airports in the year 2022.

AAI has taken up development of new airports and expansion/upgradation of existing airports with an investment pipeline of Rs. 25,000 crores in next 4-5 years which includes expansion and modification of existing terminals, setting up new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services (ANS), control towers, technical blocks etc.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation (Gen (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today