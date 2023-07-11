Minister Amit Shah will address the Inaugural Session of “G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse”

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will address the Inaugural Session of “G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse” in Gurugram, Haryana on 13th July 2023. Home Minister will also flag off the Cyber Volunteer Squads from 7 premier educational institutions of India. These specially identified volunteers will work to generate cyber awareness in the society, identify and report harmful content and render technical assistance for making the society cyber safe. Shri Amit Shah will also inaugurate an exhibition and release Conference Medallion. The two day conference on 13-14 July 2023 will bring together over 900 participants from G20 countries, 9 special invitee countries, international bodies and technology leaders and domain experts from India and across the world.



Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, building Cyber Safe India is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The conference is envisaged as an opportunity to forge a global partnership to build a safe cyberspace and to prioritize cybersecurity concerns. The proceedings will focus around cyber security and measures to counter cybercrime in the context of new and emerging technologies like Non Fungible Tokens (NFT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse.



Cybersecurity has become an essential aspect of security related affairs internationally, which requires adequate focus owing to its economic and geopolitical implications. Enhanced focus on cybersecurity at G20 forum can positively contribute in ensuring the security and integrity of critical information infrastructure and digital public platforms. The deliberations on cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention at the G20 forum will also help in development of information sharing framework.



The “G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse” will provide a platform for cutting-edge ideas, knowledge exchange and networking with visionaries around the globe. Globally acclaimed cyber experts and guest speakers representing legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, Fintech, social media intermediaries, Information and Communication Technology, cyber forensics, regulators, startups, Over The Top (OTT) service providers, E-commerce companies and others will participate in the conference. Representatives from all Central Ministries, Organizations and Agencies and Chief Secretaries, Administrators and Director Generals of Police of all States/Union Territories will also participate in the conference.



The conference will begin with a Plenary Session on 13th July 2023 followed by Inaugural Session. During the two day conference there will be 6 Technical Sessions on following subjects:



Internet Governance – National Responsibility and Global Commons

Securing DPI amidst Unprecedented Scale of Digitization: Design, Architecture, Policies & Preparedness

Extended Reality, Metaverse and Future of Digital Ownership– Legal and Regulatory Framework

AI : Challenges Opportunities and Responsible Use

Connecting the Dots: Challenges of Crypto Currency & Darknet

Criminal Use of ICT: Evolving a Framework for International Cooperation

Alongside the conference, there will be exhibitions to show case national and international products and services being offered by organizations/industries working in the ICT space. The conference will conclude on 14th July with Valedictory Session, which will be addressed by the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnav.



The conference is being organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs in partnership with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apart from Interpol and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The other partners include Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Data Security Council of India (DSCI), National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.