Mineral Production Increases by 20.4% during October this year compared to previous year

New Delhi : As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of October, 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 109.7, was 20.4% higher as compared to the level during the same month last year. The cumulative growth for the period April- October, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year has increased 11.4 per cent.

Production level of important minerals in October, 2021 were: Coal 639 lakh tonnes, Lignite 37 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2954 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1792 thousand tonnes, Chromite 130 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 11 thousand tonnes , Gold 109 kg, Iron ore 190 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 33 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 202 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 137 thousand tonnes, Limestone 319 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 127 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes and Diamond 24 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during October, 2021 over October, 2020 include: Gold (55.7%), Lignite (49.7%), Magnesite (33.1%), Chromite (30%), Natural Gas (U) (25.8%) and Coal (14.5%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: Diamond (-98.8%), Phosphorite (-25.5%), Petroleum(Crude) (-2.2%).