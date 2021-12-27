North East Cane And Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) proposes Destinated North Eastern festival under Ministry of Doner for upcoming Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav(AKAM)

New Delhi : North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), under North Eastern Council, Shillong under the Ministry of DoNER, Govt. of India involves its creativity and resource in talent scouting, training, technology sourcing, market linkage for giving a new age thrust to the age old bamboo sector. Keeping in mind the fast track changes in the global marketplace, contemporizing the traditional presentational aesthetics of bamboo end products receives our priority.

Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi, Member North Eastern Council, Shillong visited North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council( NECBDC ) office, Guwahati and had a detailed discussion with Dr. Shailendra Chaudhari, Managing Director and other officers on the development of the bamboo sector.

Dr.Shailendra Chaudhari, Managing Director also apprised Air Marshal Shri. Anjan Kumar Gogoi, Member North Eastern Council on the preparation being put in place by NECBDC for the upcoming Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Destination North East Festival proposed to be held from 15th to 21st, January 2022 at Kalakshetra, Guwahati.