MHA approves conduct of Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English

In a landmark decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. The historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah to give impetus to participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.



In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in the following 13 regional languages:



Assamese

Bengali

Gujarati

Marathi

Malayalam

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Odia

Urdu

Punjabi

Manipuri

Konkani





The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects.



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.



Constable GD is one of flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country. The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 01, 2024 onwards.



States/UT governments are expected to launch wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah is fully committed to encourage use and development of regional languages.