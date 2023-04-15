Bhubaneswar : TRENDS MAN & TRENDS WOMAN, announced the launch of its new Man and Woman Stores in Sambalpur and Kendrapada towns, respectively, housing only Men’s and Women’s range of Fashion.

Trends Man and Trends Woman are truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite Men’s and Women’s fashion shopping destination.

The Trends Man and Trends Woman stores at Sambalpur and Kendrapada boast of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money. Customers of these towns can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Men’s and Women’s Wear at delightful prices.

These 1500 sqft each exclusive Man and Woman stores, which are the first stores in the Sambalpur and Kendrapada towns have special launch offer for customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: – Shop for Rs.2999 and get Rs 1000 worth of merchandise absolutely free on select merchandise; not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs.1500 absolutely free on purchase of Rs.2999.

So, head to Trends Man and Trends Woman new stores now in Sambalpur City Centre mall and Kendrapada, for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!