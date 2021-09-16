MG Motor India unveils Astor, with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology

Bhubaneswar : MG Motor India has unveiled MG Astor, India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology. Astor is based on the MG’s successful global platform, ZS.

Based on MG’s design philosophy of Emotional Dynamism, Astor’s contemporary style will connect with consumers. It has a prominent Bold Celestial Grille that makes a solid on-road impression. The SUV poses an elegant and ready-for-action stance with a classic leopard jump shoulder line. Astor’s nine crystal diamond elements in the LED headlamps make for a distinct hawk-eye expression with precise details.

The interiors are elegantly crafted with soft-touch and premium material. It will be coming in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol engine with a 6-speed AT delivering a whopping 220Nm of torque and 140ps of power. And the other – VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission & an 8-speed CVT, delivering 144Nm of torque and 110ps of power.

The much-awaited mid-size MG Astor will be on display at MG showrooms from 19th September and bookings will start soon thereafter

Talking about the appeal of Astor, Carl Gotham, the Advanced Design Director at the MG’s Global Design Centre in London, UK, said, “The concept of Emotional Dynamism brings a premium feel to Astor. The mid-size SUV is a visual delight with an exceptional level of detailing and remarkable features. We have placed design at the centre of creating the car to make it look as good as its technology. It takes forward the MG’s brand’s legacy with cutting-edge technology and design excellence. India can look forward to immersing into a seamless driving experience with personal AI assistance inside MG Astor.”

Speaking on the unveiling of Astor, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We have introduced several industry-firsts with our SUVs to the Indian automotive market. This time we have Autonomous (Level 2), MG Astor, with a personal AI assistant. With its elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology, we believe that Astor is a desirable package that will strike a chord with the customers.”

MG Astor’s personal AI assistant depicts human-like emotions and voice. The Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the personal AI assistant, thereby humanising the experience. The AI technology in Astor is developed around MG’s vision of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) of possibilities, which will enable the users to personalise the services as per their requirements.

· MG has partnered with BOSCH for ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) in Astor. AI technology, six radars and five cameras equip the SUV to manage 14 advanced Autonomous Level 2 features. The car ensures a safer driving experience with 27 standard safety features like ESP, TCS and HDC. Among its host of comfort, convenience and safety features include 6 airbags, 6-way power-adjustable driver seats, electric parking brake, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wiper, PM 2.5 filter, panoramic sky roof, rear AC vent and front and rear armrest,10.1-inch HD infotainment system for the cinematic experience and full digital cluster with 7-inch embedded LCD screen

Astor has 80+ internet features residing on MG i-SMART technology. On top of it, building on CAAP (Car as a platform), MG Astor hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more. MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app, along with the industry-first feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+, select cities to begin with) and access to unlimited information with Wikipedia.