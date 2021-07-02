MG Motor India retail sales triple in June 2021 compared to May

Gurugram : MG Motor India retailed 3558 units in June this year, recording a three-fold rise from 1016 units sold in May 2021. With phased unlocking, the carmaker registered a significant increase in enquiries and bookings.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic. Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season. However, we have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave.”

The production levels are impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The carmaker has retailed 7139 units during 2021 Q2, registering a significant growth of 162% over 2,722 units sold in the same quarter last year.