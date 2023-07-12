MeT Department warns of very heavy rainfall over Northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall activity over Northeast India and Sikkim. It said, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next two days. IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during next four days.

The weather office said, normal rainfall activity is likely over the country except Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, where it is likely to be below normal during next two days.