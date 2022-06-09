Menu Lahoti, President, CRWWO distributes eco-friendly sanitary napkins to women contract labourers at Wadi Bunder, Central Railway

New Delhi : Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) distributed eco-friendly sanitary napkins to 120 women contract labourers working in Wadi Bunder, Central Railway o­n 8.6.2022. Smt. Lahoti interacted with the women labourers and counselled them o­n keeping good personal hygiene.

The distribution of these eco-friendly, sanitary napkins is part of the project “Dastak” initiated by the Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organization (RWWCO), Railway Board to create awareness about Women’s personal hygiene and distribute sanitary napkins free of cost to the needy women.

Smt. Tanuja Pankaj, General Secretary, Smt. Sunita Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary, and other members of CRWWO were also present o­n the occasion.

All Covid-19 protocols were observed during meet.