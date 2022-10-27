Meeting between Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate change and the Committee on Environment of German Federal Parliament

New Delhi : Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav held fruitful meeting with the Committee on Environment of German Federal Parliament headed by Honourable Member of Parliament (MdB) Mr. Harald Ebner, today, at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi. In the meeting, they discussed global environmental, climate change and other related challenges, and how Germany and India can work together to find sustainable solutions to these challenges.

Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav with the Committee on Environment of German Federal Parliament

In the meeting, issues related to sustainable lifestyle, circular economy, e-wastes, conservation of water bodies, drinking water, problem of fertilisers, urban migration, sectoral climate action plans and achievements were discussed. The German delegation appreciated the concrete environment and climate actions taken by India despite the huge size and population. The German delegation mentioned that Germany fully supports India’s G-20 Presidency.

The Union Environment Minister acknowledged the support given by Germany to India for addressing challenges relating to environment and climate change. He appreciated Germany’s support in Ganga Rejuvenation and stated that India and Germany must work together to address global environment challenges.

The Union Environment Minister highlighted that India has been undertaking numerous concrete climate actions under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, both domestically and globally. These include NCAP, Biofuel, Kalyan Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, 500 GW target of RE, BS-VI, etc. India always endeavours to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem, Shri Yadav said.

Shri Yadav elaborated on India’s global commitment for addressing climate change, by spearheading global initiatives like ISA, CDRI, and LeadIT, and he specially thanked Germany for joining ISA. He emphasised the need for mindful consumption and circular economy, and that India is promoting circular economy from three aspects-Legal, Capacity and Market economy.

While responding to the questions raised by the German delegation, the Union Minister stressed that India’s climate actions are based on the principle of CBDR-RC. He stated that India achieved the targets mentioned in the 1st NDC on renewable energy and energy intensity before time. Further, India has enhanced these targets along with the launch of Mission LiFE.

Concluding the meeting, both sides acknowledged the contribution of the Indo-German Bilateral Cooperation on environment and climate, and agreed to further strengthen the same and also explore how both countries can work together in areas like conservation of water bodies, circular economy, and e-waste.