4th Foreign Office Consultations between India and North Macedonia

New Delhi : ​​India and North Macedonia held the 4th Round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) on 27 October 2022 in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and the North Macedonian side was led by Ms. Fatmire Isaki, Deputy Foreign Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia.

​​During the Foreign Office Consultations, the two sides carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, including high level political exchanges; enhancing cooperation in trade & investment; ICT; agriculture; S&T; textile; education; health; consular issues; culture and tourism; and people-to-people contacts. The two sides also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, including the EU, Indo-Pacific, cooperation at UN and other International Organizations, UNSC reforms, terrorism, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

​​Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at a mutually convenient date in Skopje.