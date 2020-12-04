MCL takes CSR initiative to make rural Sambalpur women self-reliant

Sambalpur: A tripartite agreement between District Administration, Sambalpur and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) was signed at District Collector Office, Sambalpur today for the project “Empowering women of Sambalpur District through Transformational Life Skill Training”.

The overall objective of the project is to provide skills to underprivileged women enabling them to earn an independent living and provide a sustainable pathway out of poverty. The thrust of

the program is to help women increase their livelihood options and entrepreneurial competitiveness through capacity-building training in entrepreneurial skills and value addition, supply chain management, among other social skills.

The project will be implemented in Dhankauda Block of Sambalpur district where 1500 girls & women will be befitted in the project. The program will run under a partnership between MCL, Dist Admin Sambalpur & HBT. The project will be implemented under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company at a cost of Rs.14 lakhs over a period of Seven (7) months.

MCL will be the funding partner, District Admin Sambalpur will do program monitoring and quality assurance and HBT will be the implementing partner of the training and other interventions.

The MoU was signed on 04.12.2020 by Mrs. Geetanjli Mahapatra, DSWO, Sambalpur, Mr. B. Sairam, General Manger (CSR), MCL & Ms. Sushree Sangita Bal, Project Manager (HBT), Bhubaneswar.

