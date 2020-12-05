District Development Council Elections-2020 Electors come out in large number to elect their representatives 3rd phase of DDC election 2020 register more than 50% voter turnout in J&K

Jammu: State Election Commissioner K.K Sharma today informed that the third phase of District Development Council elections have been conducted successfully in UT of J&K that recorded 50.53% of voter turnout.

The SEC said that a large number of people have come out to cast their votes during third phase of District Development Council Elections, 2020.

Long queues were seen right from morning despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division.

Polling has been by-and-large peaceful in the poll going 33 constituencies of DDC including 16 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division. A total of 372643 voters (including 199544 males and 173099 females) out of 737648 voters voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils, the SEC said. He informed that out of those who voted, 114756 were from Kashmir division and 257887 were from Jammu division. He also informed that polling was held on 2046 polling stations including 1254 from Kashmir division and 792 from Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 68.88% with Reasi District recording the highest percentage of 75.20% followed by Rajouri district with 72.81%. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district which recorded 59.51%. The Kashmir Division recorded an average turnout of 31.61 %. Kulgam district recorded highest polling at 64.45 % followed by Bandipora District at 56.73% and Budgam with 50.18% polling in the third phase of elections.

Giving the district wise details about the DDCs, the SEC informed that in Kashmir Division, the polling percentage recorded in Kupwara was 46.25%, Baramulla 30.94%, Ganderbal 24.69%, Shopian 22.68%, Anantnag 21.64%, and Pulwama 10.87%.

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 72.18% was recorded in Poonch, 70.44% in Jammu, 70.35% in Kishtwar, 70.15% in Samba 64.79% in Ramban and 62.18% in Kathua.

Further, he said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the third phase is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and results shall be declared then and there only.

