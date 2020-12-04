SBI donates Rs. 10 crores to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Mumbai: To support and enable our armed forces and their families, the country’s largest bank has stepped forward to donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. State Bank of India in its continuous effort to fulfill banks philanthropic responsibilities has decided to donate Rs. 10 crore towards the welfare of dependent girl children of war veterans/ex-servicemen/war widows. On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, celebrated on the 7th of December every year, the bank will sign an MOU with KSB stating utilization of funds toward educating the girl child.

The endowment of Rs. 10 crores will be distributed to provide Rs. 1000 per month for a year towards 8333 dependent girl children. The gesture aims to promote the national objective of Girl Child education under the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign launched by the Government. The bank aims to offer economic assistance to families of war veterans to ensure their overall progress.

Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI stated, “We, at SBI, believe in giving back to the Society and the Nation to help them flourish. In this progressive economy, we are looking to promote and encourage the government’s initiative to provide an equal opportunity to the daughters of our nation. To ensure this, we are doing our bit by supporting the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiative by signing an MOU with KSB. We hope our humble efforts will help make a difference in the lives of the war veterans and their families. SBI has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting our soldiers and citizens at large.”

