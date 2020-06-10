MCL provides 2800 umbrella to ASHA, Aganwari workers in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In an endeavor to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), extended support to ASHA and Anganwari workers of Sambalpur district by providing them 2,800 umbrellas for safety against sun and rains.

Acting on a request received from the district administration, MCL has arranged 2800 umbrella for Asha and Anganwari workers, who are the frontline force collecting health-related data and creating awareness on corona virus pandemic by visiting households in rural localities.

A team of the Department of CSR, in coordination with district administration, distributed 1,248 umbrellas today, while the remaining quantity will be distributed shortly.

Leading subsidiary of Coal India Limited, under Ministry of Coal, MCL has been playing an active role to supplement efforts of state government in containing spread of corona virus.

