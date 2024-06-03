MCL conducts cleanliness drive at Hirakud dam

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) reaffirming its commitment to a clean and green environment conducted a cleanliness drive at the major picnic spot near Jhankarni Mandir, Hirakud dam.

Shri A S Bapat, Director (Technical/ Project & Planning) inaugurated the event. The clean-up drive was organized as a part of environment week being observed in the company from 30th May to 5th June 2024.

Around 100 Executives and staff members enthusiastically participated in the event conveying the theme “keep the earth clean” to the masses. The waste collected was handed over to “Material Recovery Facility Centre” at Burla.