Matrubhumi – the projection mapping show highlighting the facets of India will now be exhibited at the historic Red Fort throughout the year

New Delhi : As ten – day Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata completed its fifth day yesterday , the Projection Mapping Show ‘Matrubhumi’ is receiving an overwhelming response at the cultural extravaganza . The show will be a permanent fixture at the historic Red Fort and will run throughout the year.

The projection mapping show ‘Matrubhumi’ offers a grand spectacle using light, sound and music ’ with stare-of-the-art technology. The projection mapping show highlights rich and diverse culture of India through its long, amazing, and chequered history and stirs numerous emotions of patriotism to instil pride among the citizens.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata has already earned its place as one of the greatest cultural melange in the country. With ‘Matrubhumi,’ the Ministry of Culture & Tourism, in association with Monument Mitra, Dalmia Bharat Limited, are collaboratively highlighting India’s rich history and heritage to newer generations through engaging interactive sequences projected at Red Fort.

Dignitaries from across the nation have already visited the festival. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development; and Commissioner of Police, Shri Rakesh Asthana inaugurated the projection mapping show at the Red Fort on the opening night.

Beautifully conceptualised, scripted and executed, this 30-minutes show is a one-of-its-kind visual and cultural treat. The projection at Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata takes place until April 3rd and is free for all.

Timelines are as follows:

March 29th – March 31st – 7:30pm – 8:00pm

April 1st & April 2nd – 8:30pm – 9:00pm

April 3rd– 7:30pm – 8:00pm

The overwhelming response to the grandeur projection at the festival has now been made a permanent place at the Red Fort, so that even after the 10-day festival is over on 3rd April, the show will be continued throughout the year.