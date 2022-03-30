Sterlite Power Wins Second Power Transmission Project in Jammu & Kashmir

Mumbai : Sterlite Power, a leading power transmission developer and solutions provider, received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from Power Finance Corporation Consulting Limited to build, own, operate and maintain a critical transmission project in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) for a period of 35 years. The project has been awarded to Sterlite Power through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process (TBCB).

The project based in Jammu & Kashmir comprise a 400/132kV GIS substation at Kishtwar and 400 KV LILO (Line in Line out) of approximately 10 route Kilometers of Kishenpur – Dulhasti transmission line at Kishtwar substation.

Mr. Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “We are delighted to win the Kishtwar project that will play a significant role in extending access of reliable and clean power to people in Kashmir. This is the second mega project that Sterlite Power would be executing across the challenging terrains. We will leverage our expertise and prior experience to deliver this critical project in a timely manner.”

The transmission system will be used for evacuation of 1000 MW of power from Pakaldul Hydro Electric Project to the Kishtwar substation. The project has a huge scope for future augmentation with voltage addition at 765Kv and 220Kv level along with ICTs and associated bays to connect to the national grid. Further, establishment of common pooling station at Kishtwar by LILO of one circuit of Kishenpur – Dulhasti 400Kv D/c (Quad) line will also provide connectivity to upcoming HEP projects at Kiru (624MW) and Kwar (540 MW) in the region. This project will play a pivotal role in strengthening the economy and empowering the local community in addition to supplying reliable green power to North India including Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second project by Sterlite Power in Jammu & Kashmir, after NRSS-29 that now delivers over 1,000 MW of electricity from Punjab to the Kashmir Valley. The project has strengthened the National Grid and augmented Jammu & Kashmir’s power transmission capacity by at least 33%. Since its commissioning, this 414 Km long key project, now plays a vital role in addressing the power deficit in the region, especially during winter months when it traditionally suffered blackouts.