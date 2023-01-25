Masterchef Smrutishree shows culinary skill at .Fest

Bhubaneswar: It was a delicious affair at Bhubaneswar’s .FEST as the finalist of Masterchef India season 6- Smrutishree had showcased her impeccable culinary skills in front of the people of her state. 30 food enthusiasts were a part of the masterclass where they learnt some mouth watering odia dishes prepared by Smrutishree.

She had shared a reel on Instagram about this opportunity and urged people to tag their family and friends in it. The 30 lucky winners were chosen to be a part of the masterclass which was free of cost.

On this occasion, Smutishree said that, “I feel excited and thrilled to be part of this event. It’s a historic moment for Odisha as it is organising FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. On this momentus occassion I have been given a chance to be part of .Fest. For this I would like to thank and express my gratitude to Odisha Government.”

Smrutishree had prepared Kakara, a dish very much loved by odias and it is also a part of Lord Jaganath tradition.

Smrutishree is a Hotel Management graduate who rose to fame through her participation in Masterchef India season 6. In her stint with the program she has won many accolades from the judges and people alike.