Mary Kom Critiques New Athletes’ Drive, Urges Hunger for Success Beyond One Achievement

Renowned six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom has expressed her observations on the evolving mindset of the new generation of athletes, highlighting a perceived lack of relentless ambition compared to her hunger for sustained success.

During an event in Mumbai, the Olympic bronze medalist conveyed her concern that contemporary athletes might not exhibit the same unyielding drive she embodies, suggesting a tendency to settle for a single significant accomplishment rather than continually striving for excellence.

“I sense a difference in the hunger and determination of today’s athletes. They seem content after achieving one big feat, unlike the persistent drive I possess,” remarked Mary Kom, emphasizing her enduring passion for success and her remarkable fitness levels even at the age of 41.

Asserting her distinctive fighting spirit and unwavering determination, Mary Kom affirmed her intention to persevere and continue excelling in the sport. The accomplished boxer hinted at the possibility of turning professional in the upcoming years, showcasing her unquenchable thirst for achieving new milestones.

The veteran pugilist’s remarks shed light on her unique commitment to continuous improvement, underscoring the importance of sustained dedication and ambition in the journey of athletes striving for greatness in their respective sports.