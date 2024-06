A military aircraft transporting Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others has reportedly disappeared, according to statements from the President’s office. The Malawi Defense Force plane vanished from radar after departing Lilongwe on Monday morning. Following failed attempts to establish contact, a search and rescue mission was initiated by presidential order. Scheduled to arrive at Mzuzu International Airport around 10 a.m. local time, the aircraft’s whereabouts remain unknown.