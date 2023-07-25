Maintenance And Welfare Of Parents And Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 11-12-2019. Lok Sabha Standing Committee sent its recommendations to this Department on 01-02-2021. These recommendations have been suitably incorporated in consultation with the Legislative Department.



The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in consultation with the State Governments, has been running a Scheme namely “Elderline: National Helpline for Senior Citizens” – Toll Free Number 14567 with an aim to provide free information, guidance, emotional support and field intervention in cases of abuse and rescues in order to improve the quality of life of senior citizens. At present, the Helpline is operational in 31 States/UTs.