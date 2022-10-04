Mahindra sells highest ever monthly volume of 64,486 vehicles, registers a growth of 129%; Takes No. 1 position in SUV Market with 34,262 UV sales in September 2022

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced its overall auto sales for the month of September 2022. Mahindra’s Utility Vehicles segment recorded its highest monthly sales of 34,262 SUVs, growing 166% over last year to become the No. 1 UV player in the industry. Overall, the automotive business recorded its highest overall monthly sales of 64,486 vehicles with a growth of 129% and highest ever quarterly sales of 1,79,673 vehicles with a growth of 77% over last year.

Exports for the month were at 2,538 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,666 vehicles in August 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “September was a very exciting month with a strong start to the festive season. We continue to see very strong demand and performance across our portfolio of products, from SUVs, LCV’s less than 3.5 tons, and our Last Mile Mobility brands. We are delighted that our SUVs have registered the highest ever sales of 34,262 vehicles as well as highest ever overall volumes of 64,486 vehicles for the month of September.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2022

Category September YTD September F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Utility Vehicles 34,262 12,863 166% 1,67,052 92,016 82% Cars + Vans 246 271 -9% 1,671 1,339 25% Passenger Vehicles 34,508 13,134 163% 1,68,723 93,355 81%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2022

Category September YTD September F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change LCV <2T 4,452 1,525 192% 21,608 13,095 65% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16,413 7,259 126% 97,260 54,422 79% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 801 684 17% 4,208 2,492 69% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 5,774 2,981 94% 25,580 10,785 137%

Exports – September 2022

Category September YTD September F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Total Exports 2,538 2,529 0% 15,756 14,379 10%

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise