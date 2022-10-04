Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector achieves highest ever monthly tractor sale in India at 47,100 units, during September 2022

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2022.

Domestic sales in September 2022 were at 47,100 units, as against 39,053 units during September 2021.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during September 2022 were at 48,713 units, as against 40,331 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,613 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 47,100 tractors in the domestic market during September 2022, a growth of 21% over last year. This is our HIGHEST EVER sale in a month. Demand remained strong during the month owing to festive boost, which we expect to continue in October as well. With Kharif crop harvest starting soon and crop prices holding firm, the sentiment is positive. Above normal monsoon has improved the reservoir levels, leading to high moisture content in the soil, which is very positive for higher food grain production in the upcoming Rabi season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,613 tractors with a growth of 26% over last year”.

Farm Equipment Sector Summary – September 2022 September Cumulative September F23 F22 %Change F23 F22 %Change Domestic 47,100 39,053 21% 2,02,305 1,80,667 12% Exports 1,613 1,278 26% 9,744 8,182 19% Total 48,713 40,331 21% 2,12,049 1,88,849 12%

*Exports include CKD

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise