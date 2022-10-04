New Delhi : India has achieved monthly value of merchandise export in September 2022 amounting USD 32.62 billion, decreased by 3.52% over USD 33.81 billion in September 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -September 2022-23 was USD 229.05 billion with an increase of 15.54% over USD 198.25 billion in April -September 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 was 26.54 USD billion, registering a negative growth of only 7.25% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.62 billion in September 2021. The value of non-petroleum exports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 179.17 billion, an increase of 5.6% over USD 169.67 billion in April -September 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2022 was USD 22.9 billion, registering a negative growth of 9.78% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.38 billion in September 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -September 2022–23 was USD 158.68 billion, an increase of 5.53% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 150.37 billion in April -September 2021–22.
India’s merchandise import in September 2022 was USD 59.35 billion, an increase of 5.44% over USD 56.29 billion in September 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 378.53 billion with an increase of 37.89% over USD 274.5 billion in April -September 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 43.75 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 10.73% over non-petroleum imports of USD 39.51 billion in September 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -September 2022–23 was USD 263.54 billion, showing an increase of 28.58% compared to non-oil imports of USD 204.97 billion in April -September 2021–22.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.5 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 16.78%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 31.26 billion in September 2021.Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 222.78 billion, recording a positive growth of 34.45%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 165.7 billion in April -September 2021-22.
The trade deficit in September 2022 was USD 26.72 billion, while it was 149.47 billion USD during April -September 2022-23. The trade deficit in September 2022 was an improvement over trade deficit of USD 28.68 Billion in August 2022.
|Statement1:India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in September 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|SEPT’22
|SEPT’21
|Exports
|32.62
|33.81
|Imports
|59.35
|56.29
|Deficit
|26.72
|22.47
|Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-September 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|APR’22-SEPT’22
|APR’21-SEPT’21
|Exports
|229.05
|198.25
|Imports
|378.53
|274.50
|Deficit
|149.47
|76.25
|Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in September 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|SEPT’22
|SEPT’21
|Exports
|26.54
|28.62
|Imports
|43.75
|39.51
|Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-September 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|APR’22-SEPT’22
|APR’21-SEPT’21
|Exports
|179.17
|169.67
|Imports
|263.54
|204.97
|Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in September 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|SEPT’22
|SEPT’21
|Exports
|22.90
|25.38
|Imports
|36.50
|31.26
|Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-September 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|APR’22-SEPT’22
|APR’21-SEPT’21
|Exports
|158.68
|150.37
|Imports
|222.78
|165.70
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 83% of total exports in September 2022, are –
|Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in September 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|September-22
|September-21
|September-22
|Engineering goods
|7818.22
|9417.37
|23.96
|Petroleum products
|6080.05
|5195.49
|18.64
|Gems and Jewellery
|3642.42
|3235.20
|11.17
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|2332.92
|2373.29
|7.15
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|2052.78
|2055.40
|6.29
|Electronic goods
|1916.06
|1168.11
|5.87
|RMG of all Textiles
|1020.78
|1301.11
|3.13
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|767.50
|1310.49
|2.35
|Rice
|733.30
|779.81
|2.25
|Marine products
|693.43
|678.44
|2.13
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|27057.48
|27514.70
|82.94
|Rest
|5566.06
|6299.91
|17.06
|Total Exports
|32623.54
|33814.61
|100.00
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 75% of total imports in September 2022, are –
|Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in September 2022
|Value of Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|September-22
|September-21
|September-22
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|15600.72
|16779.20
|26.29
|Electronic goods
|6877.71
|6882.58
|11.59
|Gold
|3658.13
|5115.76
|6.16
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|3590.63
|3192.32
|6.05
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|3434.33
|2189.06
|5.79
|Transport equipment
|2877.88
|1764.76
|4.85
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|2554.99
|2571.63
|4.31
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|2422.15
|2485.79
|4.08
|Vegetable Oil
|1898.62
|1999.92
|3.20
|Iron & Steel
|1819.55
|1347.81
|3.07
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|44734.71
|44328.83
|75.38
|Rest
|14613.49
|11957.60
|24.62
|Total Imports
|59348.20
|56286.42
|100.00
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 82% of total exports in April September 2022-23, are –
|Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-September 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|April-September 2022-23
|April-September 2021-22
|April-September 2022-23
|Engineering goods
|54456.02
|54518.41
|23.77
|Petroleum products
|49889.66
|28582.46
|21.78
|Gems and Jewellery
|20484.36
|19299.26
|8.94
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|15744.19
|13905.05
|6.87
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|12580.51
|11998.79
|5.49
|Electronic goods
|10192.88
|6526.92
|4.45
|RMG of all Textiles
|8126.38
|7333.87
|3.55
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|5761.87
|7294.97
|2.52
|Rice
|5427.62
|4628.38
|2.37
|Plastic and Linoleum
|4537.37
|4911.83
|1.98
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|187200.86
|158999.93
|81.73
|Rest
|41854.09
|39250.78
|18.27
|Total Exports
|229054.94
|198250.72
|100.00
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 78% of total imports in April-September 2022-23, are –
|Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-September 2022
|Value of Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|April-September 2022-23
|April-September 2021-22
|April-September 2022-23
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|114982.23
|69536.68
|30.38
|Electronic goods
|39588.41
|32025.85
|10.46
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|30245.98
|11959.57
|7.99
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|21790.35
|18146.48
|5.76
|Gold
|20077.82
|23906.80
|5.30
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|18689.34
|14000.85
|4.94
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|16503.97
|14733.30
|4.36
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|12356.69
|9245.13
|3.26
|Transport equipment
|11529.98
|9099.80
|3.05
|Vegetable Oil
|11054.88
|8862.38
|2.92
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|296819.66
|211516.83
|78.41
|Rest
|81705.78
|62986.41
|21.59
|Total Imports
|378525.44
|274503.24
|100.00