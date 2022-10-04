New Delhi : India has achieved monthly value of merchandise export in September 2022 amounting USD 32.62 billion, decreased by 3.52% over USD 33.81 billion in September 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -September 2022-23 was USD 229.05 billion with an increase of 15.54% over USD 198.25 billion in April -September 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 was 26.54 USD billion, registering a negative growth of only 7.25% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.62 billion in September 2021. The value of non-petroleum exports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 179.17 billion, an increase of 5.6% over USD 169.67 billion in April -September 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2022 was USD 22.9 billion, registering a negative growth of 9.78% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.38 billion in September 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -September 2022–23 was USD 158.68 billion, an increase of 5.53% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 150.37 billion in April -September 2021–22.

India’s merchandise import in September 2022 was USD 59.35 billion, an increase of 5.44% over USD 56.29 billion in September 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 378.53 billion with an increase of 37.89% over USD 274.5 billion in April -September 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 43.75 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 10.73% over non-petroleum imports of USD 39.51 billion in September 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -September 2022–23 was USD 263.54 billion, showing an increase of 28.58% compared to non-oil imports of USD 204.97 billion in April -September 2021–22.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.5 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 16.78%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 31.26 billion in September 2021.Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 222.78 billion, recording a positive growth of 34.45%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 165.7 billion in April -September 2021-22.

The trade deficit in September 2022 was USD 26.72 billion, while it was 149.47 billion USD during April -September 2022-23. The trade deficit in September 2022 was an improvement over trade deficit of USD 28.68 Billion in August 2022.

Statement1:India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in September 2022 Value in Billion USD SEPT’22 SEPT’21 Exports 32.62 33.81 Imports 59.35 56.29 Deficit 26.72 22.47

Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-September 2022-23 Value in Billion USD APR’22-SEPT’22 APR’21-SEPT’21 Exports 229.05 198.25 Imports 378.53 274.50 Deficit 149.47 76.25

Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in September 2022 Value in Billion USD SEPT’22 SEPT’21 Exports 26.54 28.62 Imports 43.75 39.51

Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-September 2022-23 Value in Billion USD APR’22-SEPT’22 APR’21-SEPT’21 Exports 179.17 169.67 Imports 263.54 204.97

Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in September 2022 Value in Billion USD SEPT’22 SEPT’21 Exports 22.90 25.38 Imports 36.50 31.26

Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-September 2022-23 Value in Billion USD APR’22-SEPT’22 APR’21-SEPT’21 Exports 158.68 150.37 Imports 222.78 165.70

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 83% of total exports in September 2022, are –

Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in September 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Major Commodity Group September-22 September-21 September-22 Engineering goods 7818.22 9417.37 23.96 Petroleum products 6080.05 5195.49 18.64 Gems and Jewellery 3642.42 3235.20 11.17 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 2332.92 2373.29 7.15 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 2052.78 2055.40 6.29 Electronic goods 1916.06 1168.11 5.87 RMG of all Textiles 1020.78 1301.11 3.13 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 767.50 1310.49 2.35 Rice 733.30 779.81 2.25 Marine products 693.43 678.44 2.13 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 27057.48 27514.70 82.94 Rest 5566.06 6299.91 17.06 Total Exports 32623.54 33814.61 100.00

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 75% of total imports in September 2022, are –

Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in September 2022 Value of Import (Million US$) Share (%) Major Commodity Group September-22 September-21 September-22 Petroleum, Crude & products 15600.72 16779.20 26.29 Electronic goods 6877.71 6882.58 11.59 Gold 3658.13 5115.76 6.16 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 3590.63 3192.32 6.05 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 3434.33 2189.06 5.79 Transport equipment 2877.88 1764.76 4.85 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 2554.99 2571.63 4.31 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 2422.15 2485.79 4.08 Vegetable Oil 1898.62 1999.92 3.20 Iron & Steel 1819.55 1347.81 3.07 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 44734.71 44328.83 75.38 Rest 14613.49 11957.60 24.62 Total Imports 59348.20 56286.42 100.00

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 82% of total exports in April September 2022-23, are –

Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-September 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Major Commodity Group April-September 2022-23 April-September 2021-22 April-September 2022-23 Engineering goods 54456.02 54518.41 23.77 Petroleum products 49889.66 28582.46 21.78 Gems and Jewellery 20484.36 19299.26 8.94 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 15744.19 13905.05 6.87 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 12580.51 11998.79 5.49 Electronic goods 10192.88 6526.92 4.45 RMG of all Textiles 8126.38 7333.87 3.55 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 5761.87 7294.97 2.52 Rice 5427.62 4628.38 2.37 Plastic and Linoleum 4537.37 4911.83 1.98 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 187200.86 158999.93 81.73 Rest 41854.09 39250.78 18.27 Total Exports 229054.94 198250.72 100.00

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 78% of total imports in April-September 2022-23, are –