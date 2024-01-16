Mahindra Launches the 2024 XUV700: Elevating Sophistication and Innovation

Luxury that Commands Attention: Elevating the 2024 XUV700 experience, the AX7L variant now offers ventilated front seats with First-in-Segment memory ORVMs linked to the custom seat profiles and the option of captain seats in both AX7 and AX7L variants.

Sophistication draped in Napoli Black: The 2024 XUV700 now comes in an all-new Napoli Black colour across the range, with an exclusive black theme on the AX7L & AX7 variants featuring a commanding black grille and striking black alloys.

Elegant yet Unmissable: The 2024 XUV700 introduces stylish dark chrome finishes on the air vents and central console and an optional dual-tone exterior for the AX7 and AX7L variants

Advanced Adrenox Suite with FOTA capability: The 2024 XUV700 elevates the driving and ownership experience with 83 connected car features, including 13 new additions such as Ecosense leaderboard, M lens, and toll diary, all enhanced by the convenience of Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates.

ASK Mahindra concierge service: Mahindra has also launched a new concierge service ASK Mahindra for vehicle technology-related queries and assistance and get instant support through vehicle e-call on the infotainment. The services can be availed on weekdays 8 AM-8 PM.

Bengaluru : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the launch of the 2024 XUV700. The 2024 XUV700 reflects the brand’s continuous commitment to elevating customer experience. The update is set to resonate deeply with customers, offering enhanced features that add significant value to the already successful XUV700 brand.

Since its launch in August, 2021, the XUV700 has surpassed 1,40,000 lakh units in sales, making it the fastest product in Mahindra’s portfolio to achieve this milestone. Renowned for its unmissable presence, tough yet sophisticated experience, spirited performance, world-class safety, and sci-fi technology, the XUV700 has resonated with consumers, solidifying its position as the premier SUV suitable for urban commutes and extensive highway journeys.

Unmissable Presence: Enhanced Exterior and Interior Elegance

The 2024 XUV700 introduces the elegant Napoli Black color option, enriching its diverse color palette. This sophisticated shade accentuates the exterior with black roof rails, a commanding black grille, and striking black alloys. Additionally, for those seeking a personalized touch, an optional dual-tone color with a Napoli Black roof is available, allowing customers to select a combination that reflects their style. Inside, the AX7 & AX7L variants boast enhancements such as dark chrome air vents and console bezel, adding to the cabin’s luxurious feel.

The 2024 XUV700 will now offer captain seats in AX7 and AX7L, seamlessly marrying luxury with comfort, accompanied by front-ventilated seats in the AX7L variant, elevating the overall driving experience. Exclusively in the AX7L, the integration of an Outside Rear-View Mirror (ORVM) with a memory function adds a layer of personalized convenience, meeting the expectations of discerning modern customers.

Sci-Fi Technology: New innovative features

The Adrenox suite now boasts 13 additional features, bringing the total to 83 connected car features. This includes firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) capabilities, enabling seamless software updates similar to smartphone technology, utilising the inbuilt e-sim. The Prognosis feature provides timely updates on upcoming service needs, mitigating the risks of failure and enhancing vehicle maintenance and reliability. ‘Ask Mahindra’ serves as a concierge service, revealing hidden gems and capabilities within the XUV700. Additionally, the M lens feature allows drivers to scan buttons and tell-tale lights on the SUV, offering instant information about their functions.

The advanced features of the 2024 XUV700 are meticulously categorised into several key areas: Prognosis Alerts, Vehicle Status, Location-Based Services, Safety, Remote Functions, Third-Party Apps, and Novelty Connected Features. Access to these functionalities requires an active Adrenox subscription, transforming them into a highly desirable suite of features that significantly elevate the XUV700’s appeal. This comprehensive suite of features, available across the AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L variants, not only meets but surpasses existing benchmarks in the SUV segment, perfectly aligning with the evolving preferences and requirements of modern customers.

Enhanced Customer Experience – White Glove Chauffeur Training Programme: To be available in metro towns, this program will be conducted once every two months, providing chauffeurs with training by Mahindra experts. The training will cover vehicle functionalities, ADAS systems, handling emergencies, and understanding faults and error signs, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience for the owner. The pilot phase to start from Delhi and Ahmedabad, with extension plans for other metro cities.

The updated ex-showroom prices for the 2024 XUV700 are:

Variant Ex-showroom starting price MX INR 13.99/- Lakh AX3 INR 16.39/- Lakh AX5 INR 17.69/- Lakh AX7 INR 21.29/- Lakh AX7L INR 23.99/- Lakh

The 2024 XUV700 will be available for bookings from 15th January 2024 with demo vehicles reaching dealerships starting from 25th January 2024 across India. To ensure enhanced customer experience, Mahindra has enhanced its production capacity and customers can expect faster deliveries of their XUV700.