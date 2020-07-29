Mahindra introduces a new set of finance schemes for its vehicle owners

Mumbai : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group has introduced a new set of innovative & exciting finance schemes for its customers by expanding the bouquet of affordable finance offerings on all its vehicles. The company has also included special and first of its kind finance offering for accessories for its personal range of Utility Vehicles (UVs).

Mahindra offers a huge range of accessories which can now be financed, giving additional flexibility to the customers. Along with finance option for accessories, the company has also focused on all customer profiles including salaried & self-employed individuals, agriculturist and commercial vehicle owners to offer innovative and exciting schemes for its entire range of vehicles. The finance schemes offered during the last couple of months continue to be amongst the offers available for the customers to choose from. These include, schemes such as ‘Own now and pay in 2021,’ ‘Upto 8 years funding’, ‘100% on-road funding’ and ‘Own BSVI Pickup at BSIV EMI’. In addition, the company has some new finance options, as mentioned below, to make its vehicle buying even more affordable.

*The latest additional finance offerings include:

– Accessories funding options up-to 10% of Ex-Showroom price for personal UVs

– First 9 months EMI will be 50% lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs

– First 6 months EMI will be 76% lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs

– EMI starting as low as Rs 899 per lakh for personal UVs

– Up-to 7 years funding for Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck

*The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail of these offers.

Related

comments