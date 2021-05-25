Mahindra Creates Task Force in Preparation of Cyclone Yaas ; Extends support to Mahindra vehicle owners who may be impacted in Odisha and West Bengal

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group is creating a “Relief Task Force” in preparation against Cyclone Yaas that is predicted to hit the coasts of Odisha & West Bengal. The team is equipped to extend quick support to Mahindra vehicle owners in affected areas.

Dedicated emergency road service teams are on high alert to support affected vehicles. Mahindra will provide free towing service within a radius of 50km for vehicles which are not currently covered under a roadside assistance program. Measures have been proactively deployed to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra authorized service centers.

Mahindra vehicles on essential duty or running for emergency personal use can contact Mahindra Customer Care “With You Hamesha” for emergency support on 1800 209 6006 for quick assistance. Users can also raise an SOS request at single tap of a button using the Mahindra With You Hamesha app.

Customers are urged to take precautions against the approaching storm & heavy rainfall by removing all valuable belongings from the vehicle & parking it in a high-lying covered area not prone to waterlogging. Users should refrain from starting the vehicle if it is submerged in water, to avoid damage to the engine. In addition, the Relief Task Force has collaborated with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd. (MIBL) to assist with a seamless insurance approval & claim settlement process once service centers open post lockdown.

Mahindra dealerships continue to operate in accordance with local Government regulations and are taking all recommended safety precautions. Workshop attention may be limited basis Government protocol as applicable in the region.