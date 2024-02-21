Maharashtra legislature passes bill providing 10 percent reservation to Maratha community in education and government jobs

Maratha Reservation Bill 2024 passed in State Legislative Assembly and legislative council where CM Shinde addressed to both houses and introduced this bill.

Maharashtra State Legislature has passed the Maratha Reservation bill today in both the state legislative assembly and Legislative Council, ensuring 10% reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education. The Maharashtra State Government accepted today the report of the Shukre Commission appointed to investigate the backwardness of the Maratha community. The Cabinet approved the draft report in a meeting held in Mumbai today.

Akashwani correspondent reports that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde introduced the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 in the special session of both the state legislature and the legislative council today. Mr. Shinde clarified that this bill has been revised to address the concerns raised by the Supreme Court during the cancellation of Maratha community reservations. Chief Minister Shinde reassured that this provision aims to uplift the Maratha society without injustice to other backward classes or other social groups. Mr. Shinde assured that this reservation will withstand legal scrutiny, mentioning that a curative petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court and expert legal counsel is being engaged to address the matter. Following the conclusion of the Chief Minister’s address, Speaker Rahul Narvekar promptly called for a vote and declared the bill passed via voice vote.