Mahanadi Coalfields Limited wins prestigious D&B PSU Award-2023

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a flagship Coal India subsidiary having business operations in Odisha, has won the prestigious Dun & Bradstreet PSU Award-2023 for business excellence in the coal mining sector.

On behalf of company, the award was received by Dr Shambhu Jha, General Manager/Technical Secretary to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) at 15th edition of “PSUs & Government Summit” on Friday evening in New Delhi, which was also attended by Dr Vivek Joshi, IAS, Secretary to the Government of India – Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Shri OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director and the Functional Directors of the Company have congratulated the Team MCL for winning this coveted award and wished best for future endeavours.

“The D&B award for the year 2023 serves as a significant source of motivation for Team MCL, as it acknowledges the collective and committed efforts of all members towards ensuring energy security in the nation,” the CMD said affirming that Team MCL will continue to strive for excellence in business operations with unwavering enthusiasm.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global B2B analytics and business intelligence solution provider, and helps companies around the world to improve their business performance.

MCL is a leading PSU of the Government of India, under the Ministry of Coal, operating coal mines in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Angul districts of Odisha.