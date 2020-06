Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain will be reopened for devotees from Monday with new guidelines. The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

As per the new system, devotees who wish to visit the temple will have to register their names first. The reopening of the temple is part of the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.

