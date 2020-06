Bhubaneswar: Two new COVID19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. 8-year-old girl among the two new COVID19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. Both the positive cases belong to one family with a travel history to Delhi informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance says BMC.

