Madhya Pradesh Governor visits Mahakaleshwar temple

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel visited Shri Mahakaleshwar temple during his stay in Ujjain on Monday and offered prayers and participated in the aarti. The puja-abhishek was performed by the priests of the temple Pt. Sanjay Sharma and Pt. Pramod Sharma.



Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee welcomed the Governor and presented a memento. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Ujjain North MLA Shri Paras Jain and Assistant Administrator of Temple Management Committee Sushri Purnima Singhi, Shri Moolchand Junwal, Shri Prateek Dwivedi and other dignitaries and administrative officers were present.



Governor visits Sandipani Ashram



Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel offered prayers to his Guru Maharishi Sandipani Vyas and Lord Shri Krishna, Shri Sudama and Shri Balram at Shri Krishna Pathshala at Maharishi Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain. The pujan-archana was performed by Pt. Rupam Vyas, Pt. Raju Guru Chotiwala and Pt. Rahul Vyas of the ashram.



Governor Shri Patel also visited Shri Kundeshwar Mahadev and Shri Sarveshwar Mahadev situated in Sandipani Ashram. Shri Patel greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.

