Madhya Pradesh Governor launches 130 new courses of Vikram University

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel inaugurated 130 new courses of Vikram University at Vikram Kirti Mandir. Governor Shri Patel said that more than 130 innovative courses are going to be started in the university simultaneously. There will now be a total of 180 courses. New courses will take the youth to new heights in future. The new curriculum will free the youth from being tied to one subject and will help them to move forward and make them self-dependent. The Governor said that the university should make efforts to promote Sanskrit language. We all should make efforts to ensure that India becomes Vishwaguru again.



Extending best wishes to all the people on Janmashtami, Governor Shri Patel said that Ujjaini has been the shikshasthali of Lord Shri Krishna. I am feeling proud to have come to the holy and pious city of Ujjaini. The city of Ujjaini has been a holy city since ancient times. People here are fortunate that Lord Krishna himself acquired education by staying here in the ashram of Guru Sandipani. At that time, the royal family and common children all used to acquire education together at the Gurukul. Lord Shri Krishna and Sudama simultaneously acquired education under Guru Sandipani’s guidance. Lord Krishna taught Arjuna to perform his duty in the war of Mahabharata. Shri Patel said that many students who have passed out of Vikram University, have attained important positions in life.



Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the scene of the time when Lord Krishna had come to Ujjaini’s Gurukul to acquire education can be felt even today. Today Governor Shri Patel is in our midst. Shri Yadav said that Vikram University of Ujjain is the oldest. With the number of new courses and courses conducted here, Vikram University has become the number-1 university. The university will have subjects including drawing, design, theatre, drama, dance and singing. Efforts will be made to provide education based on 14 Vidyas and 64 arts of Lord Shri Krishna to the students. Sports will also be made a part of the curriculum.



Higher Education Minister Dr. Yadav said that the new education policy has been implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Under the new education policy, students can choose one subject and choose another subject later also. He said that today is not a holiday, but a day of work and energy. There is nothing better than starting a new course on Janmashtami festival. Dr. Yadav said that now the tradition of awarding degrees to the students will be followed on Gudi Padwa. Convocation ceremony will be held on Gudi Padwa. He invited students from all over the world to pursue education in Vikram University.



MP Shri Anil Firojia said that thanks to the efforts of the Higher Education Minister, 130 new courses are being launched by the Governor today. A course on agriculture has also been added to these new courses. Malwa has been an agricultural region for a long time and linking agriculture with the new curriculum will attract youth towards it. Member of Parliament Shri Firojia thanked Prime Minister Shri Modi for his efforts in implementing the new education policy in the country. The MP said that we will all try together that Ujjain becomes an education hub.



MLA Shri Paras Jain said that Agriculture Faculty is also being started in the new course. This will benefit the youth of Malwa. Ujjain was the center of education since ancient times. Vikram University is the center of knowledge and science. The young generation is inspired by our glorious past. Shri Jain said that with the introduction of new courses, students will pass out of the university and bring laurels to themselves and their families.



Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel garlanded the statue of Raja Vikramaditya before the programme. Dance-music artists welcomed the Governor by performing traditional dance. A memento was presented to Governor Shri Patel. Vice Chancellor of Vikram University Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey threw light on the outline of the university. Prof. Shailendra Kumar Sharma conducted the programme while Registrar Dr. Prashant Pauranik proposed the vote of thanks.



Vice Chancellor of Panini Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Shri Vijay Kumar, Principals of various colleges, Member of the University Regulatory Commission, Shri Om Jain, Divisional Commissioner Shri Sandeep Yadav, ADG Shri Yogesh Deshmukh, Collector Shri Ashish Singh, Superintendent of Police Shri Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Professors, Representatives of print and electronic media were present in the programme.

