Madhya Pradesh CM expresses grief over Nagaur road accident

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the terrible road accident near Shri Balaji in Nagaur, Rajasthan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that the very sad news of the untimely demise of eleven brothers and sisters in this horrific road accident was received. I and all the citizens of Madhya Pradesh are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and the government will bear the entire cost of the treatment of the injured.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.

