Madhya Pradesh Food Minister confirms about the safety of vaccine



Bhopal: Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh said that the vaccine is completely safe. He said that vaccination will prove to be our advance and safe against the third wave of corona. Mr. Singh was discussing with the people who came to the vaccination center in Ichhawar today.



Minister Shri Singh said that on the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Vaccination Maha Abhiyan has been started on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sufficient doses of vaccine are available in the state. Some people are spreading rumors about the vaccine. Do not get into their talk and get the vaccination done yourself and also inspire others.



Food Minister Shri Singh said that even after vaccination, Corona should adopt appropriate behavior. Wear a mask as per the Corona guidelines, follow social distancing, frequently wash hands with soap, use sanitizer, include exercise in your routine, take nutritious diet.

