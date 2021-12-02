Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed at Baltic Education and Culture Centre Haridwar says Footprints of Indian culture are visible in Baltic countries

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Indian culture was spread all over the world and its footprints are visible everywhere. Amazing efforts have been made in this direction by Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and Gayatri Pariwar. Our traditions are also prevalent in some form or the other in the Baltic countries. This is clearly visible in similarities in the language, culture, traditions and values ​​of life. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan visited the Baltic Education and Culture Centre located at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Haridwar in the morning of December-2 and addresed them.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Chinmay Pandya gave an overview of the translation of Granthas, Vedas and Puranas etc compiled in the Centre to the Chief Minister and informed about the work being done by the university to save and revamp the culture. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this work being done to keep our culture alive is very important.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Baltic Centre has not only connected the countries with each other but has also studied our common traditions, values​​and culture and put them in front of the world. Students from the Baltic countries Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia also come here to study and politicians also visit here. The efforts made to connect India and these countries with the blessings of Param Pujya Gurudev are commendable.