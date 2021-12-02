Madhya Padesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Ganga Aarti in Haridwar

New Delhi : Chief Minister Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan along with Swami Avdheshanand ji performed aarti of Maa Ganga at Sanyasi Ashram Ghat Kankhal located in Haridwar. Chief Minister Chouhan prayed for happiness, prosperity and development of the people of the state.

CM Shri Chouhan seeks blessings

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks blessings from Swami Awadheshanand at Harihar Ashram Kankhal Haridwar. On this occasion, Chouhan’s wife, Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present. Chief Minister Chouhan presented a replica of Sanchi Stupa and a picture of Adi Shankaracharya to Swami Awadheshanand ji.