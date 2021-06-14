Madhya Pradesh CM plants Ashoka sapling

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan in order to his pledge to plant sapling every day, planted a sapling of Ashoka tree at Smart City Park here today. Ashoka tree not only purifies the environment, but is also capable of making our body healthy. It is helpful in clearing skin complexion, relieving pain, controlling diabetes, preventing infection, preventing diarrhoea, kidney stones, healing broken bones. Ashoka tree is also important in enhancing the beauty of the gardens.





Related