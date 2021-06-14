CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chhatrasal on their birth anniversary

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chhatrasal by garlanding their portraits on their birth anniversary today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan while paying homage to Maharana Pratap said that the saga of heroic Maharana Pratap, a symbol of bravery and valour, who laid down his life to protect the pride and self-respect of the motherland, would always inspire us all to serve the motherland.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan recalled the life of the Bundelkhand Kesari Maharaja Chhatrasal, who fought continuously for the independence of Bundelkhand from foreign invaders in medieval India.





Related