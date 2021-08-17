Madhya Pradesh CM planted saptaparni and rubber plant

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted saptaparni and rubber plant in Smart Udyan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day as per his resolve. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today tree plantation is being done in the memory of the late parents of Kumari Vanisha Pathak. It is worth mentioning that Kumari Vanisha Pathak is a member of CBSE. She stood first in Bhopal by securing 99.8 percent marks in the tenth examination of 2021. Kumari Vanisha’s parents died two months ago in the second wave of Kovid. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, Kumari Vanisha Pathak and their families also participated in the plantation.





