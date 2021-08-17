V.O.C. Port sets a record by unloading 57,090 Tonnes of Coal in 24 hours

New Delhi : On 15.08.2021, the V.O. Chidambaranar Port created a new record by unloading 57,090 Tonnes of Coal in 24 hours, at Berth No.9 from the vessel, ‘M.V. Star Laura, surpassing the earlier record of 56,687 tonnes of Coal handled at Berth No.9, from the vessel ‘M.V. Ocean Dream’ on 27.10.2020. It is also a matter of pride that, 1,82,867 Tonnes of cargo handled in a day is the highest volume of cargo handled in a single day, this year.

The Marshall Islands flagged Panamax class vessel ‘M.V. Star Laura’, with floating draft of 14.20 Metres, arrived from the Port of Maura Berau, Indonesia, with 77,675 Tonnes of Coal consigned for M/s. India Coke and Power Pvt. Ltd. The 3-Harbour Mobile cranes operated by M/s. IMCOLA Crane Company, Tuticorin, discharged 57,090 Tonnes of coal within a span of 24 hours. The Shipping Agents for the Vessel was M/s. JNP Shipping Agencies Tuticorin, and Stevedore Agent was M/s. Chettinad Logistics, Tuticorin.

T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O.C. Port Trust, appreciated the synergy exhibited by the stakeholders, who have contributed to achieve this record, and said that the Port is continuously striving to achieve improvement in performance and productivity in order to attract more volumes of traffic.