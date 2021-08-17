Bharat Mata Temple to be built in Bhopal

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Bharat Mata temple will be built in Bhopal in the form of Veer Bhoomi. In this, biographies of freedom fighters will be displayed and statues will be installed. This will help in making the coming generation aware of the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle. Shaurya Smarak has been constructed in Bhopal with this spirit. The flame of patriotism needs to be kept burning continuously. In this year of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, along with organizing programs focused on the freedom struggle, books on freedom fighters will also be published. It is our endeavor that the history of patriotism should be passed on to the next generation. In the state, work is also going on in connection with the construction of a memorial in the memory of Tantya Bhil, Bhima Nayak, Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah, Maharani Laxmi Bai.



Program organized on the birth anniversary of famous poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Smaran-Subhadra Kumari Chouhan program organized on 16th August, the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter and famous poet of Hindi, Subhadra Kumari Chouhan, at Rabindra Bhavan under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan released the book “Azadi vs Phansi or Kalapani” written by former Rajya Sabha member Shri Raghunandan Sharma. Culture, Tourism and Spirituality Minister Usha Thakur, Finance Minister Jagdish Deora, Principal Secretary Culture and Public Relations Shri Shivshekhar Shukla and book publisher Shri Prabhat were present in the program. In the program organized by Swaraj Sansthan Directorate, musical presentation of poems centered on Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was given by Surendra Wankhede and team.



To prepare citizens to live for the country



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to prepare citizens to live not only for ourselves but for the country. The meaning of living for the country is that whatever work we are doing, do it with full hard work and honesty. Along with this, every resident of the state must associate himself with any one activity like tree plantation, daughter’s welfare, drug de-addiction, cleanliness campaign. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid tribute to the freedom fighters by mentioning their resolve, commitment, inspirational stories and heroic memories.



It is necessary to make the next generation aware of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have not got freedom by keeping it in a silver saucer. This needs to be told to the children. Due to the sacrifice and determination of innumerable freedom fighters, our country has become independent. Many freedom fighters of the country spent their lives in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the country’s independence. Many fighters were martyred in Jallian Wala Bagh and other incidents. It is necessary to make the next generation aware of their sacrifice. Shri Raghunandan Sharma’s book “Azadi vs Phansi or Kalapani” will have a historical contribution in this. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also honored the publisher of the book, Shri Prabhat.



Photographs of revolutionaries should be in every house meeting – Minister Usha Thakur



Culture, Tourism and Spirituality Minister Usha Thakur requested to display the pictures of revolutionaries in every house meeting. Ms. Thakur said that this would help in influencing the thoughts of the coming generation positively and acquaint them with the sacrifices and sacrifices of the freedom fighters and inspire them for patriotism and service to the country. In the program, Shri Raghunandan Sharma gave information about the book. Principal Secretary Culture and Public Relations Shri Shivshekhar Shukla also addressed.

