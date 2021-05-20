Madhya Pradesh CM expresses gratitude PM Modi for increasing subsidy on DAP fertilizer

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that I congratulate farmer friendly Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for providing relief to farmers on DAP fertilizer. Taking a historic decision in the interest of farmers, Prime Minister Shri Modi has given relief to the farmers in the event of 140 percent increase in the prices of DAP fertilizer. Due to increase in prices, if DAP was given to the farmers at the original price, it would have cost them Rs 2400 per bag.The central government was already giving subsidy at the rate of Rs 500 per bag. Due to increased prices, this subsidy has been increased to Rs 1200 per bag. The subsidy has been increased by Rs 700 per bag for the farmer. As a result, the DAP bag of Rs 2400 will now be available to the farmer at Rs 1200.



Farmers would have had to pay a higher price for fertilizer, due to the increasing prices of DAP in the international market, which would have increased the cost of the crop. Prime Minister Shri Modi’s resolve is to double the income of farmers and reduce costs. The subsidy that the Prime Minister has increased to reduce the cost, will cost more than about Rs 14 thousand 500 crore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked the Prime Minister Shri Modi on behalf of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh.

Related