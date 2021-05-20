Madhya Pradesh: Purchase on chanas support price by 5 June

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the date of purchase on the support price of gram has been extended till June 5, earlier this date was May 15. This decision has been taken on the demand of farmers.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that gram of any farmer in the state will not be sold below the support price. He has instructed the concerned departments to make arrangements as per the extended date.

