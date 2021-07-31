Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan will hold “Vidyarthi Samvad”

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold “Vidyarthi Samvad” virtually from Mantralaya on Saturday, July 31 at 10 am. In the programme organised for educational support in the adverse circumstances of Covid-19, students from class One to 12th, their parents and teachers of all government and non-government schools of the state will participate. Live telecast of “Vidyarthi Samvad” programme will be made live on various media including Facebook-Twitter pages of CM Madhya Pradesh, Public Relations and School Education, DD Madhya Pradesh and local channels.





