“16 lakh 60 thousand standard bags of tendu pattas collected in the state”- Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister

Bhopal: Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah has said that 16 lakh 60 thousand standard bags of tendu pattas were collected in the state this year. Rs 415 crore was paid as remuneration to the tendu patta collectors.



Forest Minister Dr. Shah informed that the Rajya Laghu Vanopaj Sangh has made a special achievement by collecting 16 lakh 60 thousand standard bags against the set target of 16 lakh 60 thousand while following the Corona guidelines in adverse circumstances of corona infection. He informed that departmental collection has been made in the remaining 65 lots after the advance disposal of 872 lots of 15 lakh 76 thousand standard bags at a sale price of Rs 812 crore 59 lakh.



40 lakh collectors made collection



The Managing Director of the Rajya Laghu Vanopaj Sangh, Shri Pushkar Singh has told that the Rajya Laghu Vanopaj Sangh gets tendu pattas collected through 40 lakh collectors in the state. The remuneration to these tendu patta collectors has been paid through e-payment.



Tendu patta collectors are paid at the rate of two and a half thousand rupees per standard sack of good quality tendu pattas fit for making bidis collected by them.

