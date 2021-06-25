Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants neem sapling in Smart Udyan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a neem sapling in Smart Udyan here today. On the occasion, BJP state in-charge Shri P. Muralidhar Rao was also present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day in fulfillment of his pledge. Neem is naturally rich in antibiotic elements and is known as the best medicine. Neem may be bitter in taste, but its benefits are like nectar. Neem is also very useful from environmental point of view.





Related